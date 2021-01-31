Sending a little love to seniors in Lackawanna County

Members of the Abington Wildcats softball team made valentines for area seniors who may be feeling lonely due to COVID.

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Young athletes in Lackawanna County are looking to spread a little love as we head into February.

Members of the Abington Wildcats softball team met up near Clarks Summit to make valentines for area seniors who may be feeling lonely this year due to COVID.

The girls' coaches want to encourage them to volunteer in the community during the offseason.

"It makes me feel great to make other people happy and for them to just see the cards and for them to be like, 'Oh that's so nice for them to do that,'" said Avery Kane of Clarks Summit.