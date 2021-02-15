Sen. John Blake to resign, take post with Rep. Cartwright's office

The senator made the announcement Monday morning in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A state senator who represents our area has decided to go work for U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.

State Sen. John Blake represents the 22 District, which includes Lackawanna County, as well as parts of Luzerne and Monroe Counties.

Blake was first elected to the position in 2010, and his current term is set to expire at the end of 2022.

A release from Rep. Cartwright's office says that Blake will "spearhead economic development initiatives across the Eight Congressional District."

Blake will begin his new role in Rep. Cartwright’s office on Monday, March 8.

At a news conference Monday morning, Blake explained the change will give him more time at home.

"When the congressman called me about this opportunity, he said one thing is really, really important, and that is I get to go home to my wife every night. I don't have to go to Washington. I don't have to go to Harrisburg. Thinking about being down there three, four, five days, post-pandemic just seemed untenable for me, so I'll be glad to be here and to go home every night.