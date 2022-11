The Ballet Theatre of Scranton is performing 'The Nutcracker' for free Saturday and Sunday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Christmas came a little early for those who love theatre.

All performances of 'The Nutcracker' at the Ballet Theatre of Scranton are free!

The dance company says it is a gift to the community. Theatre at North held the first two performances Friday.

If you didn't get a chance to go yet, there's still time.

You can catch 'The Nutcracker' at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday at the theatre along Main Avenue in Scranton.