Second time's a charm for restaurant reopening

After being closed for months due to the pandemic, then closing again after a fire, the restaurant opened its doors to customers this morning.

MAYFIELD, Pa. — The cooks are back in the kitchen, and food is back on the table at Alexander's Restaurant in Mayfield.

When it comes to reopening, the second time's a charm here.

"The last two weeks here have been really nerve-wracking, you know, we've never been closed for this long before.But we've just been up here every day working as hard as we can to try to get everything open as soon as possible," said Bella Wanas, daughter of the Alexander's Restaurant owner.

The place welcomed customers back inside at the end of June, when Lackawanna County entered the green phase, but less than a week later, it had to close again.

An accidental fire meant renovations, before a second reopening, two weeks later.

"We're so excited to be back open, we've never had anything like this before, 60 years in business. We're just excited to get everyone back," said Manas.

The feeling is mutual.

Long-time customer Bryan Marion was here the moment the restaurant opened at 11 a.m.

"Because I just love it here, they're like family. They treat you good, whatever they want, they're accommodating. It's like family being here," said Marion.

Family and good food have been bringing customers back for decades.

For Veronica Quinn, the first meal back at her favorite restaurant calls for celebratory gnocchi.