The crash happened on Route 307 on April 5.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A second person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Lackawanna County.

The coroner says the SUV driver, Muriel Calame, 76, died as a result of her injuries on Sunday night.

Gary Fenton, 56, the driver of the motorcycle, died soon after the crash.

The crash happened two weeks ago, on April 5, on Route 307 near Moscow.