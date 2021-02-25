Searching for 'Scranton's Bravest'

Faced with upcoming retirements, the Scranton Fire Department is accepting applications to take the civil service exam.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Bryce Cholish and Tim Keller both have family ties to the fire service. Now, they're looking to become firefighters themselves in the city of Scranton.

"It's something my dad did since he was a kid, so I'm just following through him," said Cholish.

"I'm excited. I've always wanted to become a paid firefighter. My stepbrother is, so it's close to home," said Keller.

The city is accepting applications right now for the civil service exam. If you pass that, you move on to the physical exam and then the oral exam.

Candidates must also complete courses at the Fire Training Academy in Harrisburg.

Then, you're on the list of eligible firefighters to be hired by the city. Eligibility lasts for two years.

"There's a $75 fee to apply, but we don't want that to be a barrier to getting the best candidates that will be leaders here at the Scranton Fire Department for decades to come. So if you come in and you are in need, let us know. There have been some donors in the community that have already stepped up to say that they'll go ahead and pay that fee for folks to make sure that we get the best crop of candidates possible," said Mayor Paige Cognetti.

The city tells us 25 to 30 people are eligible for retirement over the next year.

"That's the leadership in our department, essentially, so it's a scary situation for us, but we have a plan in place to make sure that we can address that. So we're looking for—not followers, we're looking for leaders here, people that are willing to do what needs to be done to protect the community here in Scranton," said Scranton Fire Chief John Judge.

Applications to take the civil service test are due Friday at 4 p.m.