Search is on for missing teenager from Lackawanna County

Police in Lackawanna County are trying to find a teenager from Dunmore who has been missing for a few days.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Police are trying to find a teenager from Lackawanna County who has been missing for a few days.

Investigators say 15-year-old Ireland Chalk was last seen riding her turquoise bicycle along Spring Street Sunday afternoon.

They believe she may be at risk of harm or injury.

If you have seen Ireland Chalk, you're asked to call Dunmore police at 570-343-0851 or call 9-1-1.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. Dunmore PD is searching for Ireland Chalk. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/n9WFAavSJ9 — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) May 31, 2022

