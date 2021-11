A call was received from a woman saying she needed help.

TAYLOR, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County say they didn't find anything or anyone during a search following a frantic 911 call.

A call was received Wednesday afternoon from a woman saying she needed help.

The operator believed the woman said she was in the woods in Taylor.

A search began near Main Avenue and the railyard.

A state police helicopter was called in to help police conduct a search; it was called off because of darkness.