Noone's on West Market Street was robbed Tuesday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton police want to find two men accused of robbing a business.

Noone's Store along West Market Street was held up after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say the thieves took money from the register and the worker's pockets

One of the robbers had a gun.

Police have not said how much money the men got away with.