Search for Robert Baron: Community reaction

OLD FORGE, Pa. — For two days, local, state, and federal law enforcement departments combed over the Connell Patch Section in Old Forge looking for Robert Baron Sr., who went missing in 2017.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell released a statement saying remains have been found, and investigators are hopeful that they are Barons.

Stacy Reviello remembers when the restaurant owner first went missing.

"I know that he was the guy that they've been trying to find for a long time; he's been missing in the area they close down Ghigiarelli's because of the fact that he's been missing," Reviello said.

"You just don't know what goes on, you know what I mean. It's hard to say, I mean, nobody knew where he went at the time," added Bob Gemski, Old Forge.

Baron's disappearance has left many members of the community asking questions.

"I mean, everybody wants to know is if he just disappeared or something happened to him," Gemski added.

Whatever the outcome of this investigation, community members hope the family finally gets the answers they've been searching for six years for.

"It be important to anybody, at least now they'll know, be better off," said

Those remains have been sent out for DNA testing to determine if they are, in fact, Robert Barons.

Law Enforcement officials are still asking the public if you have any information, please come forward.