Scranton's new EVs hit the streets

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Electric City showed off some new electric vehicles.
The city got 10 cars using funds from the DEP and the America Rescue Plan.
The new fleet will be used by the code enforcement office.
"This is the first time that our city of Scranton code enforcement fleet has had dedicated vehicles, so no longer will our staff be out there in their own vehicles. They'll be in these marked cars for their safety and for the ability for our residents to know that code enforcement is in their neighborhoods, trying to increase the quality of life here in Scranton," said Mayor Paige Cognetti.
Scranton also plans to build charging stations at the Linden Street Garage.
