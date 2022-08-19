Scranton climbing out of bankruptcy

SCRANTON, Pa. — The city of Scranton is looking to leave its economic troubles in the past.
In January, the state said the Electric City was no longer financially distressed.
Thursday, Mayor Paige Cognetti met with her team to discuss new goals for the near future.
"The work we need to do is help our current businesses and our current residents. Everyone that's already here, and help them to grow as well. So if we don't grow the city, we're still going to be stuck in kind of the same level, the same revenue level," said Mayor Cognetti.
The new plan includes increasing access to affordable housing and removing employment barriers for workers, such as lack of child care and transportation.
