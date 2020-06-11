Scranton's Green Ridge section getting excited as Joe Biden seems to be on the brink of the presidency

The Democratic presidential candidate grew up in The Electric City and visited his old neighborhood on Election Day.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The ballots are still being counted but with former Vice President Joe Biden winning key states, it looks like he is on the brink of the presidency.

That has people in his old neighborhood, the Green Ridge section of Scranton, feeling pretty excited.

"It's good to be home,” yelled former Vice President Joe Biden as residents around him cheered.



Biden was outside his childhood home in Scranton on Election Day where he made a special visit to the city's Green Ridge Section.

And it's those visits that have neighbors so proud that Biden still keeps them in his heart despite his political success.

Patti Lynett says she watched who she believes will be the future president of the United States standing here on her street that day.



"It's been wonderful. Just the other day, he's going down the street, he's stopping at our church, he's down by the school, the grade school, the grade school that he went to,” said Lynett.



Outside Biden's childhood home, there is a picture of a young Joe, in a baseball uniform, standing in this yard.



Elizabeth McDonald lives across the street and has a huge Biden/Harris sign on top of her front porch.



"The fact that knowing that this gentleman who was our vice president and hopefully our soon to be president, grew up five houses away, it's amazing to us,” said McDonald.



Virginia McGregor is the Deputy National Finance Chair for the Democratic National Committee.

Her daughter Grace McGregor Kramer is a delegate.



Biden is currently just shy of the 270 Electoral votes he needs to win the presidency.

Pennsylvania may be the state that puts him over the top.



"By the end you'll see that Joe Biden has gathered more votes than any president in the history of our country and that because of Donald Trump and how he's tried to divide us,” said McGregor.



"It's exciting that Pennsylvania's at the center and I'm so confident with the systems we have in place that it's really going to take Joe Biden all the way to White House,” said Kramer.