Scranton woman sets out to fill teacher wish lists

Every year, teachers dip into their own money to provide the essentials for their classroom. A local woman wants to help stock their classrooms.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, one woman is collecting back-to-school supplies for area classrooms.

Dana Mushak is teaming up with St. Patrick's Parish in Scranton to give back to the community she calls home.

"I grew up in this area; this is who I am. I am very happy that St. Patrick's church has joined me. I grew up in this church, and the church has always been so wonderful to the community," said Mushak.

It's part of what Mushak calls the "teacher's wish list donation drive." She is gathering everything from pens and notebooks to Clorox wipes and Band-Aids.

Mushak says teachers dip into their own money to provide the essentials for their classrooms.

"This year, especially after COVID and inflation prices, they are just making ends meet. These are things you don't think about, and this is all year long that they are providing for students, and it's their family's budget they are digging into," explained Mushak.

"Our goal is as much as possible. We certainly want to make sure that we don't put a cap on it. We want to make sure we get as much as we can, to help as many kids as we can," said Fr. Richard Fox.

Fr. Fox says the church jumped on board to help with the collection drive. Items will be sent to various schools within the Scranton School District. The church wants to make sure all students are set up for a successful day of learning.

"You also need the materials to be able to do it. You may have your mind awake, but if you don't have the scissors, the pencils, the pens, and notebooks, what can you do with all of that energy?" said Fr. Fox.

Items for the "teachers wish list donation drive" can be brought to St. Patrick Parish on Jackson Street in Scranton.

Donations will be collected up until the start of the new school year.