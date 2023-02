Eileen Dougherty was sentenced Monday to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison for the stabbing death of George Shencavitz that happened in March of 2021.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton woman will spend up to 15 years behind bars for stabbing her fiance back in March of 2021.

Eileen Dougherty says she and her fiance, George Shencavitz, were arguing at their home on Delaware Street in the city when she stabbed him.

Police say Shencavitz was stabbed multiple times; he later died at the hospital.

Dougherty pleaded guilty to murder charges on Friday.

She was sentenced Monday to 7 1/2 to 15 years in prison.