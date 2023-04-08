Scranton Welding Camp sparks passion for trades

Things are heating up at the Career Technology Center in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Things are heating up at the Career Technology Center in Scranton. A group of 7th and 8th graders are getting their hands on the torch and learning how to weld. Emily Trygar is learning the skill for the very first time.

"Oh, I was scared. I was pulling back a little bit, but it was fine," laughs the eighth grader.

Throughout the week, campers have been transforming basic steel plates into their own personal dinosaurs. Kyle Linko is the welding instructor for the camp and has spent a lifetime in the trades. He says a lot of students and parents don't realize the programs CTC provides.

"To have this right in our backyard is an eye-opener for a lot of people," says Linko.

The "Weld-a-saurus" summer camp is designed to introduce kids to the trades early in a field where workers are desperately needed.

"Just in the welding, we're about 400 thousand welders short. But all throughout the skill trade sector, we're starving for men and women that have an interest in the skill trades," he added.

For some campers like- 8th grader Russell Toole, the camp has sparked a love that brought him back for a second time. With his experience, he's working on a more difficult design. He says he hopes to make welding his future career.

"It's really fun, and I like welding. You get to put pieces together, and I like building stuff," said Toole.

For others, like Trygar, it's not a future career path but quite the learning experience.

I got hit with a spark! Burned my sock! But it's all good at the end of it," she said.

Igniting a passion in the campers that can last a lifetime.

"Every year that we had this camp, I've had one or two students that come through the program and graduate. And it's really cool to go to their graduation parties and seeing their dinosaurs there," added Linko.