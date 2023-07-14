Scranton welcomes newest U.S. citizens

It was a special day at the Federal Courthouse in Scranton Friday, where more than 40 people took the oath to become U.S. citizens.

SCRANTON, Pa. — 45 people are now officially American citizens. After months of classes, tests, and paperwork, federal judges from the Middle District of Pennsylvania swore in and presented each one with their naturalization certificate.

"I don't think everyone really recognizes or realizes how hard they work to become citizens, and then this is the culmination of that," said Judge Malachy Mannion, U.S. Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The courtroom was filled with emotions because many of these new citizens have looked forward to this day.

"It's wonderful. I'm very happy. It's a big day today for me, my family, my son, too," said Areliz Perez, new U.S. citizen.

"I am so so proud. You can see tears of joy running down my eyes. I'm so proud and so happy," said Christina Tabasang, East Stroudsburg.

Christina Tabasang is originally from Cameroon and says becoming a U.S. citizen is a big opportunity not only for herself to live the American dream but what it means for her family.

"I think here I am safe, and I would like to bring my parents here to change their lives so they are not living in fear," said Tabasang.

Risa Gay Salmon moved here five years ago from Jamaica to pursue a better life and new job opportunities.

The people in this room come from 18 different countries, and Risa says the best part is not having to change who you are and how you were raised to be an American.

"So many cultures can come together in one place, and we are all afforded the same opportunities," said Risa Gay Salmon, new U.S. citizen.