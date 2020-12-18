Water main break snarls traffic in Scranton

The 16-inch main broke Friday morning near Wyoming Avenue and Olive Street.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Sub-freezing temperatures and piles of snow are making it difficult for water crews working on a main break in Scranton.

Pennsylvania American Water says a 16-inch main burst just before 8 a.m. Friday on Wyoming Avenue near Olive Street.

A repair crew had to dig through the mounds of snow first to try and find the valves needed to isolate the break before they could get to work. Crews are working at the intersection of Olive and Penn Avenue.