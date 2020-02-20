Scranton restaurant set to close

The Wandering Hen Market and Cafe is closing after the community raised money to save it.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Wandering Hen Market and Cafe on Penn Avenue in Scranton will close on March 1, 2020.

That message says the journey in Scranton may be over but the restaurant's mission of supporting small farms is not.

Over the summer, the owners were struggling to keep the eatery open.

So, there was an online fundraising attempt. Crowdsourcing is a bit unusual for a business.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise $17,000 for rent and other bills.

It worked for a time.

The Wandering Hen is part restaurant, part market, selling food and gifts from about 50 other businesses.