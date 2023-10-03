Scranton veteran to be buried in Arlington Cemetery

Army private first class Francis Martin remains were finally accounted for in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton native killed during World War II will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery this month.

Army private first class Francis Martin went missing in action after a German ambush in 1945 when his unit was delivering rations to the front lines.

He was declared dead in 1946 and declared non-recoverable in 1951.

His remains were finally accounted for in 2022.

Martin will be laid to rest in Arlington on March 24.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.