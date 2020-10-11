Scranton: Two officers "terminated"

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's Mayor Paige Cognetti revealed Monday night that the city has terminated two police officers who were involved in a racially charged incident back in 2018.
The incident led to a civil lawsuit and it came to the surface over the weekend when the plaintiff released a transcript on social media that alleges the officers used multiple racial slurs during an arrest.
In response, the city revealed that both officers were let go earlier this year.
The city of Scranton has not officially named the officers involved.