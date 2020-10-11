Scranton: Two officers "terminated"

The unnamed cops are accused of being involved in a racially charged incident.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton's Mayor Paige Cognetti revealed Monday night that the city has terminated two police officers who were involved in a racially charged incident back in 2018.

The incident led to a civil lawsuit and it came to the surface over the weekend when the plaintiff released a transcript on social media that alleges the officers used multiple racial slurs during an arrest.

In response, the city revealed that both officers were let go earlier this year.