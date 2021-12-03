Scranton to receive direct relief from COVID package

The COVID relief plan means big bucks for every municipality in Pennsylvania. What does that mean for Scranton, the largest city in our area?

SCRANTON, Pa. — The city of Scranton is expecting to get a big check in the mail from the federal government.

Now the big question is what to do with it.

A total of almost $5 billion is going directly to cities across Pennsylvania.

"This is a really, really big deal for cities like Scranton. We've been pushing for this since last June trying to get that direct, not a trickle-down through the state to the county to the cities, but a direct fiscal relief from the federal government as we look for a long recovery from COVID and we're very excited about it," said Mayor Paige Cognetti.

While the city doesn't know just yet how many dollars it's going to get from the federal government, there's no shortage of ideas on where to spend them.

"Bridges, roads, lots of roads that need care. Renovate some of the places that are really run down and take care of parks and flood control," said Scranton resident Jen Reilly.

"What I'm experiencing most—the roads, the roads should be upkept. And then there's properties, abandoned homes, that they should take control of, either knock them down and sell them," said Jose Valentin.

Mayor Cognetti says the top priority will be making up for what the city lost in tax revenue during the pandemic.

"And for hopefully some infrastructure projects, but right now, we're not sure how to pay for it but are desperately needed. Those are the types of things that really will help us and help taxpayers down the line if we can use this money to fix some of those long-term infrastructure hazards, we won't have to use taxpayer money for that, that would be wonderful," said Mayor Cognetti.

Regardless of where the money goes, people who live here say it's refreshing for the city to get some good news.

"You hear this about, you know, depressed city and things are going down the tubes and that sort of thing, and that's very discouraging for people I think, people that live here and people that might want to come and live here," said Reilly.