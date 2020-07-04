Scranton Times building lights up the sky

SCRANTON, Pa. — There was a special treat for folks in the Scranton area Monday night. At 8:00 p.m., the radio tower atop the Scranton Times building was lit for all to see. The tower is a holiday favorite around Christmas but it was illuminated Monday as part of the "Light the Night" movement that encourages people to turn on their lights every evening as a salute to the First Responders on the front line of the battle against coronavirus.