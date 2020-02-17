Scranton teachers rally over health, job concerns

The rally comes just weeks after multiple school closures due to asbestos and lead contamination.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Teachers in the Scranton School District are making their feelings known about the recent contamination problems that temporarily closed several city schools.

They held a rally Monday outside Scranton High School.

The rally drew a crowd of at least 150 teachers, parents, taxpayers, and students. The rally comes just weeks after multiple school closures due to asbestos and lead contamination.

The group rallied for fair funding from the state to help combat issues within the district and save the pre-K program.

Hoping to draw attention from state officials and politicians, the event was hosted by the local teachers union in Scranton but they were also joined by speakers from the Pennsylvania State Education Association and the American Teachers Union.

"It's incredible because you almost feel like you're on an island unto yourself and then you look around and everybody's there to support you and have your back. It's incredible," said Scranton pre-K teacher Christine Gutekunst.

"It's tremendous. I'm glad the community came out and they're in support of all the issues we brought forward tonight, and I'm glad to see such a great turnout," said teacher Matthew Loftus.