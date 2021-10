Unless there is a break in the contract talks, teachers say picket lines will begin on November 3.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Teachers in the Scranton School District say they will go on strike on November 3.

Officials with the teacher's union announced the strike, saying they have been working under a contract that expired four years ago.

Unless there is a break in the contract talks, teachers say picket lines will begin early Wednesday morning on November 3 at most schools across the Scranton School District.