Scranton city pools to remain closed

Maintenance issues and the coronavirus crisis have forced city leaders to keep swimming pools locked up.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There will be no swimming in Scranton this summer.

The City Parks and Recreation Department and the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority say between the repairs and maintenance needed at city pools, and the COVID-19 outbreak, they decided not to open the pools this year.

Officials say the pools would draw large crowds and would not allow for social distancing. Also, Lackawanna County is still in the red phase of the governor's reopening plan and gatherings of more than 25 people would not be allowed until the final green phase.

City of Scranton Parks and Recreation Director Brian Fallon and the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority encourage residents to visit the city's parks throughout the summer and practice social distancing, including wearing masks, staying off of communal equipment, and not playing team sports.