Scranton School District Superintendent Melissa McTiernan is expected to be named superintendent of the Phoenixville Area School District.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Ark. — Scranton School District's superintendent is leaving for a job near Philadelphia.

Melissa McTiernan is expected to be named the superintendent of the Phoenixville Area School District Monday night at a board meeting. If approved, she would start in November.

Officials with the Scranton School Board say she helped lead the district through difficult times.

There is no word on a replacement yet in Scranton.