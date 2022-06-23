Scranton students, parents concerned after deadly stabbing

The deadly stabbing Wednesday happened just across the road from Scranton High School.

SCRANTON, Pa. — There are now extra security measures at a high school after a deadly stabbing just steps away.

One young man is dead, and three teenagers are charged as adults.

The deadly stabbing happened just across the road from Scranton High School.

The Lackawanna County district attorney's office says it has recovered seven knives from various people involved in the fight.

The three suspects charged so far are all juveniles, the youngest just 16 years old.

They are charged as adults in the stabbing death of 18-year-old Tyler McKenna in a parking lot off West Olive Street in Scranton.

"We are going to make sure this sends a message to all youthful offenders who engage in violence: They will be held fully accountable for their actions," said Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell.

Amir Williams and Nahsyeis Williams, both 16, and Sheldon Datilus, 17, are being charged as adults with assault and endangerment.

"I can't comment on specifics, but we know there is an affiliation to gangs and this was a rivalry amongst juveniles that was a series of fights that afternoon," Powell said.

Court paperwork says during one of those fights, Amir Williams pulled a knife and stabbed McKenna three times in the back. The two other boys continued to assault McKenna. Police say he was then stabbed four more times in the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died just minutes after arriving.

Scranton High School students tell Newswatch 16 they were shocked to hear something like this happened so close to the school

"I was kind of shocked. In my entire life, I've never seen anything like this happen," said sophomore Tejshree Patel.

"It's really sad, especially because someone lost their life over something like that. People deserve to live. They don't deserve to die over something foolish like that," said sophomore Grace Warunek.

Parents are also concerned. Many are questioning their children's safety as they walk to and from school.

"They shouldn't let these kids walk around and everything. They will get hit! And jumping people? I don't want my stepson shot or killed. They need to do something about the violence. The cops need to do their jobs," said one parent.

"I was a former high school teacher, so I am very saddened to see that a person would kill another, especially at that young age," Anthony Pamelia said.

Charges for Amir Williams are expected to be upgraded to first-degree murder.

Students tell Newswatch 16 they feel safe at school since the district ramped up security measures following the stabbing.