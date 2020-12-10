Street named to honor veteran, longtime resident

A once-nameless street in the city of Scranton has a brand-new sign.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A small stretch of street at the top of Scranton's East Mountain never had an official name but it's already synonymous with one: Charlie Tansits.

"Charlie is East Mountain. When you think of East Mountain, you think of my Uncle Charlie. Everybody knows him, he's Uncle Charlie to the extended family, not only our family but the whole east mountain," said his nephew Terry Osborne.

Charlie is a fixture in the place where many people park while walking the popular Lake Scranton Trail. Even at 100 years old, Charlie walks the trail almost every day.

His family thought it only fair to name the street after him when he turned 100 on Sunday. His birthday, October 11, is also now Charlie Tansits Day in the city of Scranton, in honor of Charlie's service in World War II.

"I was in there 38 months and I served 18 months overseas," Charlie recalled.

Charlie survived the Battle of the Bulge, the same conflict claimed his brother-in-law.

Though he's bashful about his name on this sign, he thinks it's important to honor those members of the greatest generation.

"I think it's a good idea to give those guys credit for what they did."

Charlie says the darkest days of his life were spent overseas during the war. He made up for them with many happy years at home in Scranton — a place where he's already left his mark.