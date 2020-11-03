Scranton St. Patrick's Parade postponed

Organizers decided Wednesday to delay the annual march through downtown Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton St. Patrick's Parade is being postponed over fears of the coronavirus, parade organizers said on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, organizers said that after conversations with City of Scranton officials, all agreed that the safety and health of the community is the primary concern.

No date for the parade has been announced but organizers said they hope to reschedule.

The Scranton St. Patrick's Parade is one of the largest in the country, bringing thousands of marchers and spectators to downtown Scranton every spring.