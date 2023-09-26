Scranton Social Sports introduces adult laser tag league

The newest addition to the Scranton Social Sports is what players are calling a blast. Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree joined the organizers in the laser tag arena.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — Kevin from Scranton says one of his favorite ways to work out is while wearing a laser tag vest.

“I love laser tag personally, so I thought it would be fun to get some teams, some people together, and have a great time, have a blast actually,” Kevin Lepka, Scranton Social Sports Founder explained.

With the Scranton Social Sports adult laser tag league.

While it may not be your traditional sport, it's a fun and affordable way to get your heart rate up.

“Some people can't afford the price of a gym with today's current economy, so this is a little bit cheaper, it's only eight weeks and it's not as much as a commitment,” Lepka added.

All designed to copy and paste what people do in a video game in real life.

“Behind a controller it's all about sticks and using the buttons and actually holding a laser gun and being able to move yourself,” said Justin Valinski, Scranton Social Sports Co-Organizer.

”You're not talking over a microphone but to each other and the same skills you play with in Call of Duty with teamwork, you can strategize and work together to take out a target, added Lepka.

Their target audience are adults looking for a social life.

“This has brought a lot of new friendships for me in this area by doing the different events, leagues and sporting activities. Although it's not a sporting activity like football or soccer or baseball or anything like that, it's still an activity for us to do indoors, especially when it's getting colder outside,” Valinski mentioned.

To go head to head with players like Kevin and Justin, the adult laser tag league will kick off at Idle Hours South in October.