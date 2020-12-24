Grants available for Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, Pa. — Beginning next week, small businesses in Scranton can apply for grants to help with expenses related to COVID-19.
Mayor Paige Cognetti announced details on Thursday for $800,000 in small business grants to help struggling small businesses.
The grant period will open on December 28 on ScrantonWorks.org for city businesses meeting eligibility requirements.
Grants awarded will be between $10,000-$20,000, determined by the number of eligible applicants. The grants can be used to pay for COVID-19 mitigation expenses, payroll, operating expenses, rent, utilities, and inventory.