Grants available for Scranton businesses

$800,000 is available to help struggling small businesses in the city.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Beginning next week, small businesses in Scranton can apply for grants to help with expenses related to COVID-19.

Mayor Paige Cognetti announced details on Thursday for $800,000 in small business grants to help struggling small businesses.

The grant period will open on December 28 on ScrantonWorks.org for city businesses meeting eligibility requirements.