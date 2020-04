A man showed up at a hospital Saturday night saying he had a gunshot wound.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are trying to figure out what led to a shooting in the Electric City.

A man showed up at one of the city's hospitals Saturday around 10:30 p.m. saying he had a gunshot wound.

Police believe it happened on Donnelly Court, in the city's south side.

Officers checked out a van believed to be connected with the shooting.