Robert Morris Elementary was forced to evacuate Friday afternoon after a small electrical fire.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Scranton were forced out of an elementary school Friday after reports of a fire.

Children at Robert Morris Elementary along Boulevard Avenue had to leave after an electrical outlet sparked, causing a small fire.

Crews were able to quickly douse the flames.

Students were able to return to the classroom following the fire in Scranton.