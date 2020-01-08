Scranton School District's new graduation plans

Now multiple ceremonies will be held with spectators.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District has come up with a new solution after announcing that no spectators would be allowed at the District's upcoming graduation ceremonies.

School board officials say they recognize the significance of graduation to seniors and their families so they created new ceremony plans that adhere to the Department of Health's public gathering guidelines.

West Scranton High School ceremonies will be held August 11th at 1:30, 4:00, and 6:30.