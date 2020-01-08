x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Lackawanna County

Scranton School District's new graduation plans

Now multiple ceremonies will be held with spectators.
Credit: wnep

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District has come up with a new solution after announcing that no spectators would be allowed at the District's upcoming graduation ceremonies.

School board officials say they recognize the significance of graduation to seniors and their families so they created new ceremony plans that adhere to the Department of Health's public gathering guidelines.

West Scranton High School ceremonies will be held August 11th at 1:30, 4:00, and 6:30.

Scranton High School ceremonies will take place August 12th at 10 a.m, 12:30, 3:00, 5:30, and 8:00 p.m.

RELATED: No spectators at Scranton graduations