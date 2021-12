The decision is out of an abundance of caution.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Classes in the Scranton School District and Hanover Area School District will be virtual on Friday, December 17th.

According to a post on the Scranton School District's social media pages, the decision is out of an abundance of caution.

Both districts say it's due to, "safety and security concerns."

Hanover Area says students will be back in person on Monday.