Scranton School District unveils reopening plan

As of now, the district plans to have the school year start on August 26th with a lot of changes.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District released its proposed plans Thursday to reopen schools with a school year start date of August 26th.

The plan is to have a blended reopening with students getting in-person teaching at their schools for two days week and learning online for the three other days.

District officials say the schools will be cleaned and sanitized before staff and students return and then daily cleanings and sanitizing of the buildings.

Hand sanitizers will be placed throughout the schools and students are asked to bring water in bottles and not use water fountains.

To maintain social distancing, most of the furniture will be removed so desks can be spaced apart.

Students will face the same direction and stay in the same place throughout the day while their teachers move from room to room.

For communal spaces, such as the cafeteria, no more than 250 people will be allowed in; breakfast and lunch will be grab-and-go.

Outdoor spaces could be used for instruction, physical education, and lunches but with signs up to remind everyone to continue social distancing

Masks must be worn by all in the schools and while on buses.

Students must be given wellness checks and have their temperature taken before coming to school.

The head school nurse will monitor staff and students to see if they are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

If so, that person will be placed in an isolated area.

There will be a virtual school board meeting on Monday and parents are encouraged to participate.

A survey will be given to parents or guardians to fill out and return to the district by August 7th.

Doris Mellan's grandson is expected to start kindergarten.

"He's not going to school. He's going to be home-schooled because if they have to wear a mask then they shouldn't be in school because he will not keep one on."