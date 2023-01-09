Scranton School District to exit recovery plan

For nearly four years, the Scranton School District has been operating under a financial recovery plan to get the district's budget back on track.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District had a big problem with debt and has spent the past few years trying to work out of the hole it was in.

It started in 2019 when the district had to borrow money from the state to pay its bills. The state then stepped in and forced the district into recovery status.

The Department of Education appointed Candis Finan as chief recovery officer to get the district's finances back in order.

Over the past three and a half years, the recovery plan included raising school taxes, freezing salaries, reworking vendor contracts, and closing some schools.

The recovery plan hasn't moved forward without some pushback.

In April 2021, parents protested the closing of George Bancroft Elementary.

Then in November of that year, Scranton teachers went on strike after working without a contract for nearly five years.

Last April, the school district lost a fight in court when a Lackawanna County judge criticized the board and administration for failing to be fair in awarding a new busing contract for the district.

In October, the district announced a two-phase plan to close and consolidate some elementary schools. Several town hall meetings were held to hear from parents about the changes.

The recovery plan also required the Scranton School District to improve its curriculum and facilities.

At a news conference on Tuesday, the state is expected to announce that the district has met all the requirements to move out of financial recovery.

There are still steps the Scranton School District must take over the next five years to maintain its status, and it will continue to be monitored by the state, but it's a big step forward for the district.