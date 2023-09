The heat is to blame for what will be a shortened school day Wednesday in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton School District officials announced Tuesday that all schools will dismiss early Wednesday due to the expected high heat index.

Elementary and high schools will let out at 10:50 a.m., and intermediate schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

District officials say they are keeping their eye on the weather for Thursday as well and will make a decision as early as possible.