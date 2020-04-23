Scranton School District sets dates for graduation, prom

Even though the dates are tentative, high school seniors are happy to have something to look forward to.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Jacob Eiden and Meredith Santiago have plenty of pictures from their 4 years at Scranton High School; all they need now are photos from their senior prom and graduation.

When they heard all Pennsylvania schools were to remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to COVID-19, the seniors assumed there'd be a blank page in their photo albums.

"We worked at it for 13, 14 years, so it's like to have that moment almost taken away, it was like a stab to ourselves, you know?" said Jacob Eiden, a Scranton High School senior.

"If we weren't able to have prom and graduation with the people we've known since we were 5, it was so devastating to us, just the possibility of it," said Meredith Santiago, also a Scranton High School senior.

But this week brought some hope.

"I heard my (Apple) watch go off, so I look at it and it says Twitter. And it says Scranton School District tweeted, and I saw it said, 'end of the year activities.' I never picked up my phone so fast," said Eiden.

The tweet was an announcement the high school seniors have been waiting for. The Scranton School District tentatively scheduled graduation for August 4 and prom for July 31.

For students who already experienced their last day at school, without even knowing it, these events wouldn't just be a time for celebration, but a time for closure.

"It's kind of the last dance, technically, and then we're able to move on," said Eiden.

Both Meredith and Jacob are headed to Bloomsburg University in the fall.

An August graduation date will give them the chance to say goodbye to their classmates and teachers, who they haven't seen in more than a month.

"School is more than just school. You build families in it, you build great friendships in it," said Eiden.

"Even like, if something does happen, the fact that we knew the Scranton School District even tried, is just really nice," said Santiago.

The school district will make a final decision about the events on July 20.

If large gatherings are still restricted, a virtual graduation ceremony will be held on August 4 instead.