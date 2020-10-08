Parents concerned ahead of Scranton School Board meeting

It's been a tough decision for many school districts in our area and across the country: whether or not students will return to in-person classes this fall.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A special meeting is planned for the Scranton School Board to decide whether kids will be invited back into classrooms next month.

The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and that's how one mom we spoke to thinks school should be held.

"It's still kind of risky as he got asthma," said parent Kashanda Brown.

Administrators are expected to vote on a full remote learning plan. If the plan is accepted, kids would not return to school buildings in September but have classes online, a plan that some find overly cautious.

"Personally, I think try going in person, and if it doesn't work if people start to get ill, then you go to plan B, the virtual," said Dennis O'Hearn.

Even if kids start the school year with a remote learning program, it would be subject to change. Administrators say they'd reevaluate each quarter to decide if and when it is safe to switch to in-person classes, or a hybrid model, where some in-person classes are held, and some remote learning would continue.

Some parents say if the district doesn't opt for the remote learning plan, they'll pull their kids from the district and homeschool them.

"They both come home to their grandparents, they come home to me, and my other daughter. She's pregnant. I wouldn't want them to contract it and bring it home and me not know it."