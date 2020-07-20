Scranton School District proposes 16% tax hike

Taxpayers were not happy to learn they might go another year with a tax hike in the Electric City.

SCRANTON, Pa. — People who live in the city of Scranton might see their taxes go up significantly once again next year.

The school district proposed a whopping 16% increase for the 2021 school year.

"I think it's absolutely ridiculous that the politicians are dumping their problems on the taxpayers once again. They always do, they never think twice about how it's going to affect everyday people," said Glenn Pazienza of Scranton.

The district says the increase is necessary because of the money it lost over the course of the pandemic.

Of course, taxpayers are feeling the pinch right now too.

"It would be hard for the senior citizens, especially. It's hard keeping your hopes going anyway. I know the school district has major problems, but I don't know how they could fix it," said Carol Fritch of Scranton.

"I'm trying to help my 80-year-old parents live up here, and this is not gonna help, dumping a 16% extra tax on top of them, that's for sure," added Pazienza.

The proposed increase comes just a few months after the district increased taxes by about 3% for the 2020 school year.

Newswatch 16 reported back in January that Scranton taxpayers were about to get hit with a triple tax hike; the county, the city, and the school district all raised taxes for this year.

The school district's 16% increase is far above the maximum amount of 3.9 % allowed by the state department of education, so the district is applying for an exception.