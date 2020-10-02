Scranton School District Sued

The defendants are the Scranton School District, two current school directors, and 13 former school board members. The plaintiffs are a group of current and former Scranton School District employees. They allege the school board and the administration knew there were lead and asbestos problems in city schools and athletic facilities, and the people running the district never shared the information with employees, parents, and students. Plus, the board failed to take protective measures. The board knew of asbestos and lead in schools as far back as 2016 and the information came to light just last month.