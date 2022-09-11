x
Lackawanna County

Consolidation plans discussed at Scranton School District town hall

More than two dozen people spoke at the meeting, including teachers, parents, and students.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District's consolidation plans drew a crowd to John Adams Elementary School.

John Adams is one of the schools that would close in the two-phase proposal.

"They're resilient, but you're asking too much of them to go into a school with six hundred children. I think that's not wise, I think it's unhealthy. I am a huge advocate of health and movement, and please, I'm telling you, it is a wrong decision," said Marcia Johnson, physical education teacher.

The next town hall is next week at Charles Sumner.

A vote on the Scranton School District consolidation proposal isn't expected until January.

