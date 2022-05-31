Scranton School District hears bus contractor recommendations

The busing contract is part of the district's financial recovery plan with the state.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The school district has heard the recommendation of outside counsel to hire a new contractor to provide bus service.

Recommendations for two contractors actually.

The counsel told the school board it should hire Pete's Garage of Dunmore to provide regular bussing and Red Top Transportation of Scranton to supply special education bussing services.

The district earlier this year awarded the contract to a company from western Pa but Pete's Garage filed a lawsuit, and a county judge ordered the district to reopen the bidding.

Tuesday evening's recommendations still must be approved by the Scranton School District.