Waiting to return to school in Scranton

Students at Northeast Intermediate continue to wait until they are able to return to school.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's another day for the school community at Northeast Intermediate, and it's another day students and staff have been kept out of the building.

Lead and asbestos forced the school to close late last week, and it will remain that way until further notice, meaning its nearly 900 students are left at home waiting to learn when they'll return to class.

“They're getting bored. They're actually wanting to go back to school. They're worried about their tests. They're worried about their report cards came out, they're wondering if they're going to get their report cards,” said Northeast parent Carol Esposito.

But Esposito isn't just a Northeast parent, she’s the president of the PTA.

As a morale booster, Esposito and the PTA's vice president Donna Ancherani say their PTA is hosting a free dance for Northeast's students on Saturday night in Scranton High School's cafeteria.

“Just that they can go and have a good time and relax for a little bit and not have to worry about the stress of everything that is going on,” said Ancherani. “Be able to talk with their teachers that they would talk to on a normal, daily basis that they haven't seen in four days.”

“I just think they need to come together as a school, a northeast community because we are a family at northeast,” said Esposito.

While the students aren't able to come to school, Northeast will be providing any child who wants one, a free bagged lunch at two locations in the city.

Lunches will be offered at the Boys and Girls Club on Ash street and Electric City Academy on Dickson Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northeast's principal asks those requesting lunches to fill out an online form on Northeast's Facebook page.

“We'd like them to register only so we can have an idea how many lunches,” said Principal Joseph Hanni. “If they don't do it, it doesn't mean they can't go and get a lunch. We're going to have lunches there.”

School officials here are encouraging students to do school work with Northeast's online programs.

Students who show proof they did the work could win one of six $25 gift cards.