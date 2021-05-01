Scranton School Board to hold hearing over fate of Bancroft Elementary

SCRANTON, Pa. — The fate of Bancroft Elementary School on Albright Avenue in Scranton is uncertain.
The school district proposes closing the building and shipping the students elsewhere.
The school has a troubled past. Lead turned up in the water here.
The building was closed for a while, four years ago, by an air quality problem.
The school board has a virtual meeting Tuesday night to take public input.
If you want to speak, you have to e-mail the board to virginia.orr@ssdedu.org by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. You can comment in writing, with a 500-word limit.
A notice put out by the board says the virtual meeting is for comment only, not debate, no questions and answers, and board members do not have to respond.
