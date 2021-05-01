Scranton School Board to hold hearing over fate of Bancroft Elementary

The Scranton School District needs to climb out of the financial hole. Part of the solution could mean closing one of its elementary schools.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The fate of Bancroft Elementary School on Albright Avenue in Scranton is uncertain.

The school district proposes closing the building and shipping the students elsewhere.

The school has a troubled past. Lead turned up in the water here.

The building was closed for a while, four years ago, by an air quality problem.

The school board has a virtual meeting Tuesday night to take public input.

If you want to speak, you have to e-mail the board to virginia.orr@ssdedu.org by 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5. You can comment in writing, with a 500-word limit.

A notice put out by the board says the virtual meeting is for comment only, not debate, no questions and answers, and board members do not have to respond.