SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board plans to meet Monday night to discuss reopening schools.

The board will consider a plan for "full remote learning."

If it's approved, the board would then go quarter by quarter and look at whether it is safe to bring students and teachers back into schools.

The board is also going to look at some home and in-school hybrid model.