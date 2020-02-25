Scranton school board gets asbestos update

The environmental firm's verdict: Northeast Intermediate still unsafe.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School Board got an update on the asbestos situation at one of its intermediate schools.

The 900 students at Northeast Intermediate have been out of their school since last month.

Still unsafe; that was the verdict for Northeast Intermediate delivered to the Scranton School Board by the environmental firm hired by the district three weeks ago when asbestos was discovered at the school.

“All of this is to say that we're not comfortable yet making a recommendation that that building is completely safe for non-protected occupancy,” said Dr. Joe Cocciardi with Cocciardi and Associates.

Cocciardi and Associates said it found asbestos in plaster and floor tiles in seven rooms.

It says at this point, the building isn't safe for its 900 students who were displaced last month to return.

Those students, grades 6th through 8th have been attending the district's two other intermediate schools.

“Sir, I'm in the world of trying to decide if whether 900 children should have been and should still be displaced,” questioned school board member James Malloy.

And even more troubling, the firm says there's a new concern.

The school's ventilation system, some of which is in parts of the building constructed in 1906 and 1931.

The firm wants to know if asbestos is being transferred through those air ducts.

“All that dust that sits in that room that nobody goes into and probably nobody has been in for a year because it'`s down in the sub-basement, is the same dust that the air goes over and blows up into the classroom ono the 1st floor, the second floor, the third floor?” said Cocciardi.

The company will also be testing dust samples from items left behind in Northeast Intermediate to see if they are safe to be returned to students and staff.

“We have a valid question I think, which is what about the coats and sweaters and books, stuff that's in the locker room and things like that,” said Cocciardi.