Scranton Santa Parade Canceled

SCRANTON, Pa. — Yet another annual event is being canceled this year due to the pandemic.

The Santa Parade in downtown Scranton is off.

It was scheduled for November 21.

Organizers said they didn't want to take any chances.

"Since we normally get about 20,000 people in downtown Scranton plus 2,000 people participating and helping with the parade that was too many people for us to just take lightly," explained Tom Fritz, Scranton Santa Parade PR Director. "We took it really to heart and decided that the best thing we can do was to postpone."